Watch Out: That HMRC scam is being used to target people Flintshire…. again

Published: Wednesday, Jun 27th, 2018
Flintshire Trading Standards has issued a warning following reports scammers have been targeting residents in the area claiming to be from HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC).

The scam involves a phone call telling the recipient they have underpaid on their tax and unless you pay up immediately either police or HMRC officials will raid their home.

A Trading Standards spokesperson said the scammers tell the householder they will “take what is owed or that you will be arrested.

HMRC DO NOT work in this way and will not cold call anyone making threats such as this.” advice is to terminate the call immediately.

Well known elements of the HMRC scam:

  • Fraudsters tend to contact the elderly and vulnerable claiming to be from HM Revenue & Customs.
  • Victims are being told they have arrest warrants, outstanding debts or unpaid taxes in their name.
  • The fraudsters are asking victims to purchase iTunes gift cards as payment.
  • There are a variety of methods being used including calls, texts and voicemails.

Victims are contacted by a variety of methods by fraudsters claiming to be from HMRC, in many cases they ask for payment in iTunes gift card voucher codes.

Fraudsters like iTunes gift cards to collect money from victims because they can be easily redeemed and easily sold on.

The scammers don’t need the physical card to redeem the value and instead get victims to read out the serial code on the back over the phone.

