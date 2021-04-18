Warning of possible traffic disruption on Monday morning due to slow moving load

Drivers are being advised of possible delays through parts of Flintshire on Monday morning due to a slow-moving abnormal load.

The load is scheduled to leave the ARLA creameries site at Llandyrnog at 9.30 am and travel along B5429 then onto the A541.

It will pass through Nannerch and Rhydymwyn before joining the A494 at the New Brighton roundabout outside Mold.

The abnormal load will then head to Deeside along the eastbound A494 before crossing over the English border and onwards to the M53.



