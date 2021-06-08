Walking and cycling in Flintshire – have your say

An online consultation has been launched to seek views on ‘active travel’ in Flintshire.

The consultation is part of the Welsh Government’s Active Travel Network Map (ATNM) consultation, which will be used to identify where improvements to walking and cycling routes could be made within Flintshire.

The council has said the intention is to make it easier and safer to walk and cycle in Flintshire, “whilst encouraging those who don’t travel this way to do so by making improvements to existing routes or introducing new routes to link up existing cycle and walking paths.”

Councillor Glyn Banks, Cabinet Member for Streetscene said:

“Active travel journeys provide a wide ranging number of benefits, from helping to reduce carbon emissions and improve air quality to improving health and wellbeing, so this is an excellent opportunity for Flintshire residents to tell us what they would like to see included on our future Active Travel Network Map.

“In order to design a network that works for everyone, we would like to get the views of as many people as possible, particularly from those who don’t currently walk or cycle, and we would encourage all residents and businesses to get involved.

“This will help us make sure that the routes built for walking and cycling work for the whole community.

“Your feedback will be used to help create the Flintshire Active Travel Network Map of walking and cycling routes.”

For further information on how to provide feedback go to https://flintshire. commonplace.is/

If you do not have access to the Internet you can also submit your views to active.travel@flintshire.gov. uk or telephone 01352 701234.

Feedback is welcome until 1 July 2021.