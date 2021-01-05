Wales to £227m from UK Treasury to support businesses battered by lockdowns

The Welsh Government is to get a further £227m from the Treasury to support businesses battered by lockdowns.

On Monday evening, Prime Minister Boris Johnson told people in England the country will go into lockdown until at least February half-term.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has now announced £4.6 billion in new lockdown grants to “support businesses and protect jobs, ” Wales will receive £227m through the Barnett formula.

Wales went into another lockdown when alert level four restrictions were introduced on 20 December with people told to stay home and avoid all but essential travel.





The Welsh Government announced further support as part of a fresh £110m injection of support for those business impacted by alert level four restrictions.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak said: “The new strain of the virus presents us all with a huge challenge – and whilst the vaccine is being rolled out, we have needed to tighten restrictions further.”

“Throughout the pandemic we’ve taken swift action to protect lives and livelihoods and today we’re announcing a further cash injection to support businesses and jobs until the Spring.

“This will help businesses to get through the months ahead – and crucially it will help sustain jobs, so workers can be ready to return when they are able to reopen.”

Welsh Conservative MS Russell George, the Shadow Minister for Economy, Business and Infrastructure, said it is vital that the money is allocated quickly and where needed, adding:

“Further lockdowns are of course not the new year anyone wanted, but it’s imperative that all measures are taken to prevent the spread of the virus – especially this new variant – but the devastating effect of these lockdowns on our economies must be softened by measures like the ones Rishi Sunak has introduced over nearly 10 months.”

“That’s why we welcome this additional £227m, but we also make very clear that it’s up to the Welsh Labour-led Government to make sure this money from HM Treasury is made available and accessible to businesses with immediate effect.”

“Many businesses are now on their knees, and the usual delays by the Labour government, as we saw before Christmas, in making funds available will just drive businesses and businesspeople further into the ground.”