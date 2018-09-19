Wales sport awards 2018 | search is on for wales’ sporting best

The Wales Sport Awards is back and nominations have opened to find the community sport stars of the country.

As well as celebrating the very best of elite sport in Wales, the awards are looking for organisations, individuals and sporting experiences that are gripping the nation at a grassroots level.

The categories for nomination are:

Volunteer of the Year

Community Coach of the Year

Inspiring Young Person

Getting Wales Active (new award)

Organisation of the Year

BBC Get Inspired Unsung Hero

The Wales Sport Awards, hosted jointly by Sport Wales and BBC Cymru Wales, is the country’s biggest annual celebration of elite and grassroots sport.

Lawrence Conway, Chair of Sport Wales said, “Often, a volunteer, a coach or a programme, helps inspire someone to achieve at sport, but also to enjoy it for years to come. These awards offer the country a chance to thank those who help make Wales an active nation.

We want the Awards to continue to capture the innovative, thrilling and diverse nature of Welsh sport. To do that, we need you to nominate. Let’s celebrate Welsh sport together.”

Rhodri Talfan Davies, Director, BBC Wales said, “The awards are an opportunity to honour outstanding achievements in Welsh sport, from volunteers at grassroots level to elite players at the top of their game.

As we look back over the year, we celebrate the brilliant success of individuals and groups across the nation and we’re asking people to nominate those who’ve made a real difference.”

Last year’s winner of the Young Inspiring Person category, Hannah Nolan, has fond memories of her award: “Winning felt absolutely surreal, I couldn’t believe it” she said. “It was the most amazing feeling in the world and a brilliant experience with so many lovely people around supporting me and congratulating me.”

Nominations for the community awards are now open at walessportawards.co.uk where you can also find more information about the categories.

Nominations close at midday on Friday 5 October.

The Awards will take place at Celtic Manor on Tuesday 4 December.

The ceremony includes the presentation of the prestigious BBC Wales Sports Personality of the Year and Coach of the Year awards.

For more information about the event, please go to walessportawards.co.uk