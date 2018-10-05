News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Wales Rally GB: Toyota’s Lappi quickest during last night’s spectacular opening speed test

Published: Friday, Oct 5th, 2018
Wales Rally GB revved into life last night in spectacular fashion as the world’s fastest rally drivers wowed crowds with a high-speed blast around the Tir Prince Raceway.

Thousands of fans packed into the Towyn trotting track to get a glimpse of the WRC stars.

Toyota’s Esapekka Lappi topped the timesheets during the opening speed tests around the short, sharp one-mile course, at the Tir Prince race track last night.

Lappi was three tenths-of-a-second ahead of team-mate Jari-Matti Latvala, with Thierry Neuville, Sébastien Ogier and Ott Tänak evenly-matched in third, fourth and fifth.

Action resumed today just before 8am as a series speed tests in the North Wales forests got underway, eight stages will cover 110.76km.

Friday 5 October:

07:56 – SS2: Clocaenog 1
08:32 – SS3: Brenig 1
09:47 – SS4: Penmachno 1
10:40 – SS5: Slate Mountain 1
10:47 – SS6: Slate Mountain 2
13:11 – Service: Deeside Rally Village
14:37 – SS7: Clocaenog 2
15:13 – SS8: Brenig 2
16:28 – SS9: Penmachno 2
19:02 – Service and overnight: Deeside Rally Village

Fans will be able to watch the crews bring their cars in to be repaired and serviced in their dedicated service areas as well as enjoy the on-site activities including big screens and commentary, the catering village and merchandise stands.

Deeside Rally Village will be open:

  • Thursday 4th October 09:00 – 22:00
  • Friday 5th October 09:00 – 22:00
  • Saturday 6th October 09:00 – 23:00
  • Sunday 7th October CLOSED

(Admission is free of charge)

