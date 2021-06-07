Wales moves to alert level one – the lockdown easing measures being introduced today

Wales is set to enter alert level one today with a number of restrictions being eased.

Up to 30 people will be able to meet outdoors and large outdoor activities will be able to take place from Monday, as Wales moves into alert level one, First Minister Mark Drakeford will announce tomorrow.

The size of extended households can be increased to up to three households, and a further household with a single adult or single adult with caring responsibilities will also be able to join.

The move to alert level one will be phased, with outdoor events opening first. Ministers will review the public health situation again, ahead of June 21, to determine whether indoor events can restart.

The two-stage approach will enable more people to be vaccinated – and complete their two-dose course – amid growing concerns about the spread of the delta variant of the virus across the UK.

The first phase of the move to alert level one means that from today, Monday June 7:

Up to 30 people can meet outdoors, including in private gardens, outdoor hospitality and public places.

Larger outdoor organised gatherings and events, such as concerts, football matches and sporting activities, like organised running groups can go ahead for up to 4,000 people non-seated and 10,000 people seated. All organisers planning events and activities must undertake a full risk assessment and put in place measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus, including social distancing.

The Welsh Government will consider further changes to the regulations on indoor activity later in the month, if public health conditions allow.

These include:

Rule of six for meeting indoors in private homes and holiday accommodation.

Increased numbers for indoor organised gatherings and indoor events.

Opening ice skating rinks.

The seven-day coronavirus case rate remains very low in Wales and the positivity rate is less than 1%. Wales also has the best vaccination rates in the UK – more than 85% of the population has had one dose and 45% have completed the course.

But there is growing concern about the spread of the delta variant in many parts of the UK, especially in the North West of England, as of Friday 97 cases were reported in Wales.

Up to 300 people are currently self-isolating in Conwy after a cluster of cases of the Delta variant of Covid-19 was identified.

Residents of Llandudno Junction, Llandudno and Penrhyn Bay have been asked to come forward for testing after a “sharp increase” in cases of the variant of concern first found in India.

People in Rhos on Sea, Colwyn Bay, Old Colwyn and Deganwy were also being urged to have a test.

First Minister Mark Drakeford said on Friday, “I want to thank everyone in Wales for everything they have done to control the spread of coronavirus and keep rates low.”

“The emergence of the delta variant shows the pandemic is not over yet and we all need to continue to take steps to protect ourselves and our loved ones.”

“The risk of infection is significantly less outdoors than it is indoors.”

“This is why we are phasing in the changes in this three-week cycle.”

“This will allow more people to enjoy events outdoors and take advantage of the Welsh summer, while we continue to roll out the vaccination programme to all adults.”

“We will review the public health situation again in a couple of weeks to see whether we can continue to relax the restrictions and restart indoor events.”