Wales fans advised not to travel to Italy and Azerbaijan for Euro 2020 fixtures

The Football Association of Wales (FAW) has advised fans not to travel to Italy and Azerbaijan this summer for Wales’ Euro 2020 fixtures.

FAW says it has been liaising with the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) of the UK Government concerning Cymru’s UEFA EURO 2020 matches in Baku, Azerbaijan on 12 & 16 June and the game in Rome, Italy on 20 June 2021.

In an update the FAW said this morning, “Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the FCDO has issued advice warning Cymru fans not to travel to Baku or Rome as Azerbaijan and Italy are on the UK Government’s Amber list. ”

The FAW has received the following information from the FCDO:

“Whilst today British nationals can travel abroad there are Red, Amber and Green list rules for entering the UK – full details can be found here for Wales and here for England.”

“To prevent new COVID variants from entering the UK, British nationals should not travel to amber or red list countries.”

“In addition there are also FCDO travel advisory’s in place. Azerbaijan and Italy are Amber and the FCDO Travel Advice advises against all but essential travel based on the current assessment of COVID-19 risks.”

FAW said: “Whilst the FCDO do not enforce any advice against all but essential or all travel, it can still have a significant impact for British nationals.”

“Most standard travel insurance policies will be invalidated for any trips, and most UK tour operators won’t send customers to places where we advise against travel.”

Whilst it is no longer illegal to travel, the FAW advises fans to make an informed choice about travelling to Baku and Rome for UEFA EURO 2020 considering the current information detailed above, as attending the matches will not be deemed as essential travel.

For those fans who remain determined to travel despite the warnings, the FAW is strongly advising that fans check that their travel insurance is still valid and fit for purpose.

[Photo: FAW]