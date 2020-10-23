Wales enters 17 day ‘fire break’ lockdown in a bid to “break the rapidly rising cycle of infections”.

Wales has entered a 17-day ‘fire break’ Covid-19 lockdown period in a bid to “break the rapidly rising cycle of infections”.

From now until Monday 9th November all non-essential retail, hospitality and tourism will be closed.

Where possible people have been asked to work from home and to not visit other households or meet other people they do not live with either indoors and outdoors.

There are exceptions for single parents and people who live alone who are allowed to bubble up with one other household





No gatherings are allowed outdoors, such as Halloween or fireworks/Bonfire night or other organised activities and community centres, libraries and recycling centres are closed.

However unlike the initial lockdown primary schools will return after half-term and childcare facilities can remain open.

Only years 7 and 8 – and pupils sitting exams – will return to school for the second week of the fire-break. Years 9, 10, 11, 12 and 13 will stay at home and use remote learning.

Speaking during this afternoons Welsh government press conference, first minister Mark Drakeford said “We have put in place new rules for this two week period to prevent people from gathering indoors and outdoors.”

“If we are going to be successful and slow the spread of infection we have to reduce contact between people, wherever possible.”

“This, as we’ve said before, is a short, sharp shock to the virus, to turn back the clock, and to ensure that our NHS is not overrun in the coming weeks.”

“It is a short, sharp shock that will save people’s lives.”

Mr Drakeford said: “Today’s figures, bring the number of deaths reported by public health Wales to 45 this week.

“I’ve come to this podium a number of times in the summer to report days where nobody died at all, and 45 people have died in this week.

“And we pause, as we do, for a moment to reflect on the loss of those people’s lives and what that means to their family and to their loved ones.”

“There are those who seek to persuade us that coronavirus is all just a hoax as it’s a mild disease and it does no harm.”

“The people who say that to you do not face the families of people who have died this week, who will never see and never speak to their loved ones again.”

“Hundreds more people in Wales would die unless we act now to bring this deadly disease back under control.”

“It’s taken just six weeks for coronavirus to re-establish itself here in Wales, the impact on the NHS lags a few weeks behind the rise of cases in the community, but the rise is very real.”

#Flintshire residents, we’ve on border patrol today looking to engage, explain, educate and if necessary – enforce the Flintshire’s COVID regulations. Further Welsh restrictions from 6pm tonight. Please follow the rules and #staysafe pic.twitter.com/PC7AAHNv1l — NWP North Flintshire (@NWPNorthFlint) October 23, 2020

Police in North Wales have been out patrolling county borders, earlier this afternoon, members of the North Flintshire policing team posted a picture showing patrols being carried out near the A55 in Caerwys.

Officers said they were initially seeking to follow the force’s policy to “engage, explain, educate and if necessary – enforce” the current local lockdown measures in Flintshire.

However, it’s expected police will be out and about post-6pm and over the rest of the weekend to make sure people are observing the new fire-break measures.

