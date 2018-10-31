Wales Air Ambulance joins Armistice commemorations

As we approach Remembrance Day on 11 November, the nation is coming together to recognise the significance of the end of the First World War and the sacrifice made by so many men and women during WW1, and all other past conflicts.

Wales Air Ambulance (WAA) Charity is commemorating the 100th anniversary of the signing of the Armistice by adorning one of its helicopters with 100 poppies.

In addition to the 100 poppies, the iconic red aircraft based at WAA headquarters in Llanelli has ‘100’ in gold lettering across its nose.

Wales Air Ambulance helicopters in Caernarfon, Welshpool, and Cardiff will also carry a poppy as a mark of respect.

The Charity’s HQ in Dafen, is currently flying a commemorative flag bearing the words ‘Lest We Forget’.

Captain Grant Elgar, who served 23 years in the British Army and a former Army Gazelle pilot, is now WAA’s Senior Pilot. He said:

“A handful of the pilots and medics who work on board the WAA helicopters are either former or currently serving military personnel.

All of our crews across Wales felt that it was important for us to respectfully mark this occasion and acknowledge the sacrifice of others.

Every time our helicopters take to the skies over the next two weeks it will be in honour of our heroes.”

Welsh Flying Medic Dr Ami Jones is also a Lieutenant Colonel in the Army Reserves with the 203 Field Hospital. She said:

“Those of us who have been a part of the armed forces understand the impact that conflict has, not just on the individual but on their family and friends.

People who are prepared to make the greatest sacrifice deserve the highest respect and our service is demonstrating our appreciation in a dignified way.”