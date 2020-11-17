Wales Air Ambulance announce new chief executive following retirement of the predecessor who was their first ever employee

The Wales Air Ambulance have announced the appointment of a new chief executive following the retirement of their predecessor last summer.

Dr Sue Barnes will take up her role as chief executive from 2 December, replacing Angela Hughes who was the charity’s first ever employee back in 2001.

Dr Barnes, who was born in Swansea, has worked in London as well as other parts of the south and also east of England for over 20 years herself.

She says she is ‘immensely proud’ to take up the position.





With a first-class degree and PhD at Cardiff University, Dr Barnes has strategic and leadership experience across a range of different organisations and holds board-level positions in both the public and private sectors.

She is delighted to be back at home in Wales both ‘personally and professionally’.

She said: “I am immensely proud and pleased to be taking on the role of Wales Air Ambulance Chief Executive – the charity’s strapline, ‘Serving Wales, Saving Lives’, is a very powerful and compelling statement and, at a personal level, something that resonates strongly with my Welsh roots and public service background and ethos.

“I am acutely aware that 2020 has been a difficult year for the charity sector and the landscape continues to change – I also know how loved and valued the charity is by the people of Wales.

“With the continued support and generosity we receive from across the country, along with the quality and commitment of those who work and volunteer for us, I absolutely believe that the charity can go from strength-to-strength.

“Despite the ongoing uncertainty around the pandemic, there is much to be hopeful about, as the Wales Air Ambulance enters its 20th anniversary year in 2021 and nears its aim of delivering a 24/7 service for the people of Wales.”

Dave Gilbert, Chair of Trustees, said: “It gives me great pleasure to welcome Dr Sue Barnes as our new chief executive.

“Dr Barnes’ appointment was made following a very competitive recruitment process where we received a large number of applications from high-quality applicants.

“We all know that we are working within a very changeable environment – the pandemic will have an impact that will last for a long time and the key to our future success is adapting our strategy to acknowledge the changes and opportunities ahead of us.

“With Dr Barnes’ vast strategic background, I have no doubt that she will guide the charity forward and help us build on the incredible success that the charity has achieved over the past twenty years.”