Volunteers brightening up coastal path with latest mural depicting the once thriving Connah’s Quay docks

Local volunteers in Connah’s Quay have spent the day helping to improve the views on the coastal path by painting a mural recalling the history of the once thriving docks.

It’s the second mural to be completed by the group, the first is a reproduction of an historic steam train photographed leaving Connah’s Quay on it’s way to Buckley.

Volunteers from the ‘Our Back Yard’ project meet every Wednesday and work together to help improve the towns green spaces, carry out path maintenance, wildlife surveys, litter picking as well as outdoor cooking sessions.

Work on the second mural which depicts a wooden hull sail schooner alongside the Buckley Railway at Brick Wharf in Connah’s Quay, got underway this morning and was completed by the afternoon .

Photograph of the Buckley Railway at Brick Wharf, Connah’s Quay, c1875 – the image has been used for the new mural

Volunteer Pav Byrom who spent the day painting the new mural, said “the group are a wonderful bunch of people who i love being around and share laughter in whatever the weather rain or sunshine its nice to be out and about.

The murals are a fantastic addition to the area, when you go for a walk and see people looking at them is great, to bring what is a concrete wall in the Dock Road car park to life with Connah’s Quay docks history is fantastic.”

Our Back Yard, facilitated by Groundwork North Wales, is working in partnership with Flintshire Countryside Services and Connah’s Quay Town Council.

In addition to the regular Wednesday sessions the Our Back Yard project has many outdoor activities planned for families throughout August across the various green spaces around Connah’s Quay.

The steam train mural was completed by the group in May – If you walk from Libby’s cafe to the Kathleen and May centre past Railway Terrace you can see where the Buckley line train scraped the bridge due to the camber of the track.

Activities include bike rides, a photo marathon competition, wildlife and nature discovery events, these events are family friendly and everyone is welcome.

Our Back Yard Connah’s Quay is funded by the Big Lottery Create Your Space for 5 years.

Sallyanne Hall from Our Back Yard said:

“As a community we are taking small steps but the vision for the Our Back Yard Project.

Local green spaces will be enhanced, become nurtured and cared for, with local people from all walks of life learning new practical environmental skills, gaining a sense of belonging, improved communal confidence and individual wellbeing” is becoming a reality.

To find out more about any of the events organised by the project you can join the Facebook group Our Back Yard Connah’s Quay, look at the events section of the website www.groundworknorthwales.org.uk or contact one of the team on 01978 757524.”