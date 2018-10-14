Volunteers brave the elements during sponsored ‘sleep-out’

Volunteers have been braving the elements overnight and sleeping outside to raise funds for the Wales Air Ambulance and schemes supporting rough-sleepers in North Wales.

Around 25 people from a number of different organisations including Jaguar Landrover, Wales Air Ambulance and Clwyd Alyn Housing Association, along with family members and friends, have been taking part in the charity sleep-out at Northop Hall Cricket and Hockey Club on Saturday night.

Speaking before the event Paul Seymour, Executive Director of Resident Services, for Clwyd Alyn, who was one of those taking part said:

“Unlike those sleeping rough, we will have warm clothes, a sleeping bag and a safe place to bed down. Most importantly I also have a warm home and a loving family to return to, but it will never the less focus the mind on those who find themselves homeless.

Homelessness can affect people from all walks of life and can happen for many reasons. It can be heart-breaking for family members as well as for those who are sleeping rough. Those working to support rough-sleepers are doing a vital job that really makes a difference.”

Lynda Hughes, Senior Project Officer at the Tŷ Golau emergency accommodation project in Denbighshire, said that half of the funds raised by the sleep-out would be donated to Air Ambulance, Tŷ Golau and the Tŷ Nos night shelter in Wrexham.

“The Air Ambulance Service relies on public donations and every penny counts. We’d like to say a massive thank you to the Northop Hall Cricket and Hockey Club for allowing us to use their facilities as a base once again.

As well as raising funds for these much-needed services, we also want to highlight something of the plight that faces homeless people on a nightly basis,” added Lynda.”

Picture from the same event in 2017.