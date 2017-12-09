Visiting the local pharmacy instead of a GP could save you time

A Queensferry pharmacist is supporting the ‘Choose Pharmacy’ scheme which helps people get treated for minor conditions without needing to visit the GP.

Visiting the local pharmacy instead of a GP, could save your time and trouble as there is no need to book an appointment, just walk in.

The ‘Choose Pharmacy’ scheme allow pharmacies to provide you with medicines for free on the NHS, as well as giving you advice and support about how to care for minor conditions yourself.

Download the Choose Well App (Android | Apple iOS) visit the ‘Pharmacist’ section and the interactive map will identify the nearest pharmacy to your location that offers the Choose Pharmacy scheme.

Richard Griffiths, Pharmacist at Griffiths Pharmacy in Queensferry said,

“Choose Pharmacy is a new service and is available in the majority of pharmacies in Wales. It’s a free service and is supported by the NHS. It’s accessible to all patients that live in Wales and are registered with a GP in Wales.

“It’s a service where pharmacists are more involved in patient care. It covers a wide variety of conditions from conjunctivitis to thrush to headlice and hayfever.

“As pharmacists it’s a great scheme as we are able to prescribe for patients with minor conditions. It’s been really well received in this community especially where we have often a challenge for patients to get to the doctors.

“It’s been very well received in the community. Patients love the system of coming in and speaking to a pharmacist directly, having their condition reviewed and discussed in a private room. They have advice and treatment supplied instantly and will be walking away with the help that they need.

“The service has been very much appreciated by the local people where I am in Garden City and we know people find this scheme valuable right across the Health Board”.

Pharmacists can help recognise and treat many common illnesses. They can give advice and where appropriate, recommend medicines and treatments that could help clear up the problem.

If they think you need to see a GP for your illness, they will advise you to do that.

Medicines offered under the Choose Pharmacy scheme cover conditions such as mild skin conditions like acne and eczema, coughs and colds, minor burns and scalds, constipation and piles, vomiting and diarrhoea, head lice, conjunctivitis, nappy rash and teething.