Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 2nd Apr 2020

Virtual doctor appointments set to be rolled out across Wales

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

All GP practices in Wales can now access a new system, which allows people to have online appointments with their doctor and other healthcare professionals.

Original plans to launch the NHS Wales Video Consulting Service later this year were accelerated by the Welsh Government and software providers TEC Cymru, in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

As well as helping people keep to the stay-at-home rules, the new system will allow doctors and nurses who are self-isolating, but willing and able to work, to continue to serve their communities.

Remote consultations will help practices keep frontline staff and their patients safe by reducing the risk of spreading coronavirus as Wales enters the second week of strict stay-at-home rules.

Minister for Health and Social Services Vaughan Gething said:

“Innovations such as this enables government to help frontline staff keep people safe and healthy during these unprecedented times. It also means another layer of protection for NHS staff.

“We are changing the way the NHS operates. By offering telephone and video appointments, we can reduce pressure on frontline staff and better support people with information and advice without unnecessary contact. We are now looking at the next phase of this service, which will include rolling this out into places like hospitals.”

Video appointments will be offered if doctors want more information than a telephone call can provide. In these cases, surgeries can provide simple instructions about how people can access the free and easy-to-use technology that will work with their smartphone, tablet or PC.

An initial pilot programme in Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area saw 290 GPs across 73 practices receive video conference training. More than 430 video consultations have taken place since its launch on 16 March.

TEC Cymru is training health board staff, who are working with frontline teams throughout Wales.

Mike Ogonovsky, associate director of informatics, at Aneurin Bevan University Health Board, said:

“This programme is a demonstration of how we are rolling out tools to support clinicians who have demanded an alternative way to deliver care to their patients. It’s already been deeply rewarding to get such positive feedback from clinicians and patients.”

Healthcare providers who want to access further information and training about the NHS Wales Video Consulting Service should visit digitalhealth.wales/tec-cymru/vc-service.



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
  • Share this now!

LATEST NEWS...

Flintshire Council launches map to help public locate local services such as food deliveries

News

Airbus is set to deliver 400,000 face masks to the NHS

News

“Be honest with us“ Welsh Ambulance Service plea to public during Covid-19 outbreak

News

Local assessment centres are being set up in Flintshire to help patients with COVID-19 symptoms

News

Wednesday: Public Health Wales confirms 274 new cases of coronavirus and a further 29 people have died since yesterday

News

Sunday trading rules to be relaxed in Flintshire

News

Read 1,095,989 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn