Veterans from across North Wales are being encouraged to attend Help for Heroes community recovery hub in Shotton

Wounded veterans and serving military personnel from across North Wales are being encouraged to attend a community recovery hub in Shotton run by armed forced charity Help for Heroes.

The monthly model-making and fellowship group is supported by volunteers from Models for Heroes, who provide all the equipment and support necessary to help men and women affected by their service to enjoy a new hobby while meeting friends in a safe and supportive environment.

Taking place at Veterans Care & Repair, Shotton, on the first Monday of the month between 1230 and 1430, the sessions are attended by Help for Heroes key workers who can arrange support from the charity’s Clinical Liaison Nurse and sports recovery coordinator, as well as signposting veterans to additional support services and activities.

On 2nd December, a newly appointed member of the Help for Heroes team in Wales, former Army Warrant Officer and Army rugby player Mark Reed will attend the session and share updates on the events the charity is planning across Wales in the new year.

[Former Army Warrant Officer and Army rugby player Mark Reed]

A veteran himself, Mark said, “I can’t wait to meet the men and women Help for Heroes supports across North Wales.

I’ve heard a lot about the benefits model-making offers in terms of a mindful wellbeing activity, and I’m looking forward to having a go myself in Shotton, as well as finding out what activities our veterans find useful in their recovery journeys.”

Help for Heroes Community Recovery Manager for Wales & Hereford, Shelley Elgin said, “We know that those who have put their lives on the line for our country can be affected by their service in a number of ways, facing physical and mental challenges as they transition back into civilian life.

Help for Heroes aims to provide the right support for the individual, whether that’s taking part in sports recovery or creative activities like our model making hubs, which we run in North and South Wales with the support of Models for Heroes, whose volunteers are key members of our team.”

To find out about the support on offer from Help for Heroes in Wales go to: https://www.helpforheroes.org. uk/get-support/how-to-access- our-services/recovery-in- wales/

Email wales.supporthub@ helpforheroes.org.uk and call 01443 808910

The North Wales monthly hub takes place at Veterans Care & Repair, Rowleys Drive, Shotton, Flintshire CH5 1PY, it’s wheelchair accessible and parking is available on site.