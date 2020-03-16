News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Vauxhall’s Ellesmere Port plant to close on Tuesday due to coronavirus outbreak

Published: Monday, Mar 16th, 2020
Car manufacturer PSA Group has announced it is to close all its European plants due to coronavirus until March 27.

The move means Vauxhall’s Ellesmere Port plant to close as of Tuesday.

The PSA Group said in a statement: “Due to the acceleration observed in recent days of serious COVID-19 cases close to certain production sites, supply disruptions from major suppliers, as well as the sudden decline in the automobile markets, the Chairman of the Executive Board with the members of the crisis unit, decided the principle of the closure of the vehicle production sites, according to the following schedule and until March 27.

March 16: Mulhouse (France), Madrid (Spain)
March 17: Poissy, Rennes, Sochaux (France), Zaragoza (Spain), Eisenach, Rüsselsheim (Germany), Ellesmere Port (United Kingdom), Gliwice (Poland)
March 18: Hordain (France), Vigo (Spain), Mangualde (Portugal)
March 19: Luton (United Kingdom), Trnava (Slovakia)
The closure of the mechanical sites will be adjusted accordingly.

The site management teams will implement the site closure procedures locally, which will be done in coordination with the social partners.

Groupe PSA remind that until then, compliance with the barrier measures, going beyond the recommendations of the health authorities on the sites, are the best protection to prevent the spread of the virus.”

