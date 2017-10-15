French carmaker Groupe PSA said it is to cut about 400 jobs at Vauxhall’s Ellesmere Port by the end of the year in a bid to improve competitiveness.
Nearly 1700 people work at the Cheshire site which was acquired by PSA from General Motors in August.
PSA said job cuts at the factory would improve the production facility’s competitiveness.
The company has also said it is committed to the Ellesmere Port plant however current manufacturing costs there were “significantly higher” than those of the benchmark PSA plants in France a spokesman told news agency Reuters.
“Facing challenging European market conditions and a declining passenger car market, Vauxhall needs to adjust production volumes at its Ellesmere Port production facility to the current level of demand and to improve its performance, in order to protect its future” the spokesman said.
The 400 job cuts amount to around a quarter of the plant’s staff and would be carried out via a voluntary redundancy plan.
It is estimated that around 400 of the Ellesmere Port workforce are from the north east Wales area and up to a dozen Welsh firms supply the factory.
The plant is one of two Astra production factories in Europe along with Gliwice in Poland.