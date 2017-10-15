French carmaker Groupe PSA said it is to cut about 400 jobs at Vauxhall’s Ellesmere Port by the end of the year in a bid to improve competitiveness.

Nearly 1700 people work at the Cheshire site which was acquired by PSA from General Motors in August.

PSA said job cuts at the factory would improve the production facility’s competitiveness.

The company has also said it is committed to the Ellesmere Port plant however current manufacturing costs there were “significantly higher” than those of the benchmark PSA plants in France a spokesman told news agency Reuters.