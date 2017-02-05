Van fails to stop after hitting cyclist on A548 near the Flintshire Bridge

Police are appealing for witnesses to a collision which took place on the A548 near Flintshire Bridge on Sunday afternoon.

A cyclist received minor injuries when his bike, which was travelling on the westbound carriageway of the A548, was hit by a Ford Transit van at around 12.10pm on Sunday afternoon.

The van failed to stop following the collision, police say the van has a missing near side mirror and believe it to have a green logo and writing on the side.

the transit van which collided with a pedal cyclist on the A548 approx 12:10 hrs, has not been located. witness? police ref number V016887 pic.twitter.com/K25pgzn8Zd — NWPTrafficOfficer (@NWPRPUOfficer) February 5, 2017

If you saw anything or have any information which may be of use to the police they are asking you to call them on 101 quoting V016887

Alternatively call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, or contact the control room direct via the new web live chat http://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx