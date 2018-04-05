independent news and information website for the towns and villages which lie alongside the River Dee in north Wales, from Connah's Quay to the border with Chester.

Valkyries Rugby Club set to launch a new era for girls rugby in Deeside

Published: Thursday, Apr 5th, 2018
Next week sees the start of a new era for girls rugby in North East Wales with the launch of Valkyries Rugby club.

The launch of girls rugby in Shotton follows on from the success of Ravens RFC, which has seen over 30 girls regularly attend sessions at Mold RFC.

Valkyries will launch on Monday, April 9 at Shotton Steel RUFC on Rowleys Drive, Valkyries Rugby will cover ages 6-18 and will have teams at u7, U9s, U11s, U13s, u15s and u18s.

Sessions promise to be fun and tailored to the levels of those participating, they’ll promote sportsmanship, teamwork, confidence and above all respect.

Cluster organiser Chris Wright said;

“This is an incredible opportunity to build on the recent push by the Welsh Rugby Union to increase the number of girls playing rugby across Wales.

Here in the North we have girls playing netball, football and other sports. There is a real chance for girls to get involved in rugby union.”

