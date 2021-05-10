Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 10th May 2021

Updated: Mon 10th May

Vaccine: 18 to 39 year olds in Flintshire can book a jab this week

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

The health board in north Wales has said residents in Flintshire aged 18 to 39 can book a vaccination jab this week.

Betsi Cadwaladr health board is inviting those in that specific age group to book an appointment at the Deeside mass vaccination centre on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday via a booking form.

In a post on social media the health board said:

“Please share with family and friends”

“If you aged 18 to 39 years old and a resident in Flintshire we are inviting you to book your first dose of the COVID-19 vaccination at Ysbyty Enfys Deeside this week (11/05/21 to 13/05/21).”

“Booking is essential and we are offering appointments up until 7.20pm, subject to availability and the slots being booked up.”

“Please book your appointment here: https://cutt.ly/Deeside—C19

“If you have an existing appointment, please keep to the original date.”



