AM urges Welsh Government to support new Holywell train station plan

A Flintshire AM has asked Cabinet Secretary for the Economy and Infrastructure, Ken Skates to consider a proposal for a new train station in Greenfield.

During his announcement on the A494 Deeside corridor ‘RED ROUTE’ upgrade earlier this week Mr Skates said he was looking at plans for a new train station on Deeside Industrial Park.

Delyn AM Hannah Blythyn asked Mr Skates to also consider proposals for a station at Greenfield which would add greater connectivity for those living in the area to large employment areas such as Deeside Industrial Estate.

Introductory discussions have already taken place between Holywell Town Council members, Network Rail, David Hanson MP, and Hannah Blythyn AM, on the potential of a new station in the Greenfield, Holywell area.

The station would sit at a key strategic point in the west of Flintshire – connecting the Port of Mostyn, which links the advanced manufacturing sector of the north- east with the energy sector of the north-west.

The stop would also maximise the tourism potential of Greenfield Valley, St Winefride’s Well and Talacre.

Very very early stages but positive meeting held today by @Holywell_Town with network rail @hannahblythyn &myself to look at poss rail stop pic.twitter.com/oWn6Noj7hV — David Hanson (@DavidHansonMP) September 22, 2017

Infrastructure remains in place from the historic Holywell Junction station which was situated on the Robert Stephenson engineered ‘Chester & Holyhead Railway.’

The passenger services to and from Holywell Junction were withdrawn in the late 60’s though goods traffic was handled for a number of years after.

Hannah Blythyn AM has said,

“As things stand, there is only one station in Delyn, and the potential of a new station would improve interconnectivity and also be a significant economic enabler within the area.

The Greenfield Halt station, or St Winefride’s halt, would not only open up better access to decent work but also serve to bring more people to visit the area, boosting our visitor economy.

A new station, which builds on the historic infrastructure already in place and offers an effective service for people In our area, would form an innovative and exciting part of the Welsh Government’s North East Wales Metro plans.”

The next stage will be to secure a meeting with the Cabinet Secretary for Economy and Infrastructure, along with Welsh Government Officials in order to take forward these plans for a new station within our area.”

The Cabinet Secretary for the Economy and Infrastructure, Ken Skates, has committed to look closely at the proposals for Shotton High Level, Shotton Low Level and the Deeside Industrial Park station.

The Cabinet Secretary has also welcomed the idea for a St Winefride’s stop or Greenfield Stop, and has committed to asking the steering group to consider the project.