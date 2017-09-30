AM Urges Landlords and Agents to Avoid Prosecution

Landlord across Deeside are being urged to avoid prosecution by ensuring they are properly registered and licensed.

Carl Sargeant, AM for Alyn and Deeside, is calling on landlords to make sure they’re complying with the law. The warning comes after two recent convictions resulted in landlords being fined thousands of pounds for non-compliance with rent Smart Wales.

Under the Housing Act (Wales) 2014, all landlords must be registered whilst self-managing landlords and agents must undertake training in order to gain a licence.

Enforcement powers came into force on November 23, 2016, and those still refusing to sign up are running the risk of a criminal conviction.

The Rent Smart Wales website offers a ‘check register’ service which allows tenants and the wider public to check if landlords and agent are breaking the law.

Latest figures show almost 6,000 properties in Flintshire have successfully completed the registration process.

“This law was brought in to raise standards in the rental sector and ensure tenants can all expect a consistent standard across Wales,” said Carl Sargeant.

“If you’re a landlord or agent and haven’t yet registered, do so now to avoid a fixed penalty or fine.

If you’re a tenant and are concerned about whether your landlord is registered with Rent Smart Wales, you can check online.”

To check the register please go to: rentsmart.gov.wales/en/check-register/