AM Urges Charities to Apply for Foundation Funding

Charities in Alyn and Deeside are being urged to apply for funding from a supermarket foundation.

The Morrisons Foundation has asked Carl Sargeant AM to help let constituents know that good causes can apply to it for funding.

The Morrisons Foundation is an independent charity set up and funded by WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC, with most of its income coming from the sale of single-use carrier bags in Morrisons stores including those in Connah’s Quay and Saltney. Last year the foundation donated £7.5m to a range of charities across the UK.

Carl Sargeant said: “The Welsh Government was the first in the UK to bring in charges for single-use carrier bags and since then charities have really benefited from the extra income.

“Customers in Connah’s Quay and Saltney have helped contribute to the foundation’s income so it’s only right that local charities in the area who are undertaking projects that improve people’s lives get a slice of this funding to help them.”

Charities can find out more about eligibility and how to apply at www.morrisonsfoundation.com