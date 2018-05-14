Urgent need for over 500 new foster families in Wales this year

550 new foster families in Wales, according to leading charity The Fostering Network, need to be found in the coming year to ensure that all children who need fostering can live with the right family to meet their needs.

There is a particular need for families who can foster teenagers and groups of brothers and sisters.

The new figures, which have been published today – the first day of The Fostering Network’s Foster Care Fortnight, show that 8,100 families are needed across the UK, 550 in Wales.

‘Without more foster families coming forward, and especially those who could foster teenagers and sibling groups, some children will find themselves living a long way from their family, school and friends.

Children could also face being split up from brothers and sisters, or being placed with a foster carer who might not have the right skills and experience to meet their specific needs.’ The Fostering Network says.

More foster families mean that a fostering service can match the needs of each child more closely with the skills and experience that each foster carer brings, allowing them to find the right home for each child which helps improve stability for fostered children.

Colin Turner, director of The Fostering Network in Wales said:

“Foster carers do something amazing on behalf of our society, opening their hearts and homes to fostered children, often offering them their first experience of a stable, secure and caring home. ‘Looking after fostered children, many of whom who have experienced trauma, abuse or neglect, can be challenging. But it is that challenge, along with the reward of seeing these children and young people flourish, that many foster carers across Wales say makes them proud to foster.”

Jeannie, a foster carer from Mid Wales, said:

“I am proud to foster vulnerable children and young people in Wales because I feel, in a small way, a difference is being made to their lives. Some of the best things about fostering are the small victories that the children or young people achieve. The joy on their faces when they’re feeding one of our orphan lambs or sitting down together for an extended family meal is amazing. A lot of the children or young people who have stayed with us continue to keep in touch which is wonderful and so rewarding. I feel we have positively impacted on a child’s life just by “being us”. They witness our ups and downs, enjoy celebrations with us and hopefully take away our values and outlook on life. If you have a lot of patience, compassion and a sense of humour then I urge you find out more about fostering – it’s the best thing we ever did!”

People who think they have the relevant skills and experience to be able to look after fostered children, enjoy a challenge and have a spare room can find out more at www.thefosteringnetwork.org. uk/couldyoufoster.

Main image courtesy of Barnardos