Upturned dinghy and a fisherman ignoring advice – incidents for Flint Coastguard on Wednesday

Published: Thursday, Jun 7th, 2018
Flint based HM Coastguard volunteers were called upon to deal with two incidents on Wednesday.

The team was tasked by UK Coastguard operations centre to reports from member of Flint Lifeboat crew of a large green or grey object on a bank mid river opposite the RNLI Flint Lifeboat Station.

On scene team believed the item to be on of three things, a upturned boat,a large sheet of some kind or a possible porpoise.

A Coastguard spokesperson said:

“Flint Inshore Lifeboat self launched to investigate and once on scene confirmed it was an upturned dinghy partially buried in the sand. Due to the condition it was clear it had been there for some time and with no danger to local shipping Holyhead CGOC were happy for all units to stand down.”

As the Lifeboat crew were dealing with the dinghy they spotted fisherman who was “intending on walking back ashore from his vessel mid river for unknown reasons.”

Coastguard officers were asked to remain on scene until the man was safely ashore, a spokesperson said:

“Once ashore it was established the man in questions had some concerns for the welfare of his dog who he believed may have been accidentally locked in his van in the heat at his address in Connah’s Quay.

Flint Alpha borrowed the gentleman his phone to make a call to a friend who could check on his dog.

Once happy his dog was safe the fisherman decided to walk back out to his vessel mid river against the advice given by us.

As a result and due to the dangers of the marshland and mud flats he had to cross, Flint Lifeboat asked to remain on scene until the gentleman was safely back at his vessel.”

 

