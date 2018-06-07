Upturned dinghy and a fisherman ignoring advice – incidents for Flint Coastguard on Wednesday

Coastguard officers were asked to remain on scene until the man was safely ashore, a spokesperson said:

“Once ashore it was established the man in questions had some concerns for the welfare of his dog who he believed may have been accidentally locked in his van in the heat at his address in Connah’s Quay.

Flint Alpha borrowed the gentleman his phone to make a call to a friend who could check on his dog.

Once happy his dog was safe the fisherman decided to walk back out to his vessel mid river against the advice given by us.

As a result and due to the dangers of the marshland and mud flats he had to cross, Flint Lifeboat asked to remain on scene until the gentleman was safely back at his vessel.”