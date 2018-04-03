Up to a dozen used syringes and needles found near Connah’s Quay play area

Around a dozen used needles and syringes were found just a few metres away from a play area in Connah’s Quay on Monday.

Responding to concerns from local residents about discarded needles Connah’s Quay Councillor Andy Dunbobbin and a member of the council’s streetscene team walked around the Rock area in a bid to recover the used drugs paraphernalia.

They found discarded hypodermic needles, a sharps box – for storing used needles, and a Stanley knife as well as scorched tin foil, often associated with crack cocaine and heroin use – the foil was wrapped around the branch of a tree.

The bulk of the drug related items were found along a small pathway which leads to the River Dee, it runs next to the recently renovated children’s play area which is currently closed off from the public.

Cllr Dunbobbin said; “A concerned resident who spotted needles in The Rock area called me over the bank holiday weekend

Knowing there have been issues in the past in that area with discarded drug paraphernalia i contacted Flintshire Council Streetscene and we decide take a walk in the area to recover the needles.

As a community we need to come together to tackle the drug problem. A better collaborative approach is needed. I would like to thank those who have contacted me about this.”

Flintshire County Council will remove discarded needles, syringes and other drug related items from public land.

Don’t touch or attempt to remove the items yourself, contact the council who will safely dispose of them.

If you’ve been injured by a needle in the street, encourage bleeding, wash with warm, soapy water, and ring NHS Direct on 0845 4647.

If you use non-prescription drugs, take your used needles to a Needle Syringe Exchange (01244 818513) or to your doctor.

If you regularly need to dispose of contaminated sharps, use a sharps container and a disposal service.

The council provides a free, regular clinical waste collection to Flintshire residents.

Local police have been targeting the supply of class A drugs in Connah’s Quay over the last few weeks

Several houses were raided as part of Operation Brightley, a large quantity of drugs has also been seized a several arrests made.

If you have concerns about drug dealing in your area call police on 101 quoting.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or contact North Wales Police via the live web chat on http://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx.