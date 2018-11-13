University to Deliver Programme Helping Youngsters Improve Computer Science Skills

Technocamps, the popular Wales-wide Computer Science scheme, is returning to North East Wales!

Wrexham Glyndŵr University is one of the delivery partners of a £5.3 million programme to inspire and motivate pupils in Wales to learn more about Computer Science and STEM subjects.

The three-year Technocamps Operation, funded by the European Social Fund and led by Swansea University, aims to engage young people with computational thinking, and promote Computer Science as underpinning all aspects of modern society.

The programme is being delivered by universities across Wales, and will engage with 3,600 pupils. There will be a particular focus on girls, to help address the disturbing gender imbalance within Computer Science.

Wrexham Glyndŵr University will deliver the programme in North East and Mid Wales, working with secondary schools across Wrexham, Denbighshire, Flintshire and Powys.

They particularly want to work with schools struggling to offer or deliver Computer Science at GCSE, with the view to encourage and support schools to offer it in the coming years.

Students at participating schools will complete a STEM Enrichment Programme over 25 hours throughout the school year, taking part in a range of Computer Science and STEM-based activities.

Pupils will look at a broad number of topics including: –

Python programming

Cyber-physical systems

App development

Artificial intelligence

They will also learn how to apply these topics in a range of subject areas such as mathematics, physics, chemistry, and politics. The programme is available to pupils at both Key Stage 3 and 4.

Professor of Computing Futures at Wrexham Glyndŵr University, Vic Grout said: ““It’s very good news that Wrexham Glyndŵr is able to carry on with its role in the Technocamps programme.

“We’ve enjoyed being able to work with schools in North East Wales in the past and look forward to continuing the relationship.

Understanding computational principles, such as problem-solving and coding, are becoming increasingly essential in the today’s world of developing IT and AI and we want Welsh students to be in a position to lead the way tomorrow.”

Wrexham Glyndŵr University is currently offering taster sessions to schools in Wrexham, Denbighshire, Flintshire and Powys.

If you are a teacher in one of these areas and interested in having your pupils take part in this new STEM training program, contact Wrexham Glyndŵr University’s Technocamps Coordinator Hannah Marubbi – Hannah.Marubbi@glyndwr.ac.uk.

For more information about Technocamps, visit www.technocamps.com.

Photograph morriston.swansea.sch.uk