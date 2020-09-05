University students urged to make sure they have correct TV licenses

TV Licensing is urging young people going to universities across North Wales to make sure they are correctly licensed.

With the COVID-19 pandemic currently ongoing and set to continue into the next year, the lifestyle of students is looking likely to change.

Many will be swapping their ‘nights out’ on the town for ‘nights in’ watching the TV.

The law states people need to be covered by a TV licence to watch or record programmes as they are being shown, even be it online or live such as YouTube or Apple TV.





A licence is also needed to download or watch BBC programmes on iPlayer and applies to any device.

Third year University of South Wales student, Harry Pettigrew, said: “Being in my final year, I didn’t see myself going out as much anyway, but with clubs being closed for the foreseeable future I think most students will be staying in.

“Luckily, I live with a close group of friends, so we’ll be revisiting old films and TV programmes like ‘Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps’ and ‘Doctor Who’.

“Even though a lot of things have opened up after lockdown, my mates and I feel most comfortable at home.

“I think the licence fee is great value for money and is essential for the course I study.

“I also split the TV Licence cost between all my flatmates, so I get loads of content for just over £30 a year”.

Ellen Leach-Hutchings, a spokesperson for TV Licensing, said: “While the fresher week experience will be very different this year, we know that young people love the shared experience of television and that it’s a great way to bond with new friends.”

“With thousands of hours of quality drama, reality TV, live sport and music available, we don’t want students to miss out, nor do we want them to risk prosecution and a fine.

“Whether they are living in halls or a house-share, students can visit the TV Licensing website for more information.”

The law still applies to students living away from home in halls or shared accommodation, regardless of the device they use, and a TV Licence is required to watch programmes as they are being shown on TV live or when watching on BBC iPlayer.

For more information on how to buy a TV licence, go to www.tvlicensing.co.uk.

—–

By Jordan Adams