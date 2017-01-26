Unions have recommended Tata workers accept proposed pensions deal

According to reports this afternoon Unions at Tata have recommended steel workers at its UK plants accept a deal which includes pension reform.

Agreements on changes to pensions have been seen as essential to future investment a ballot on the offer is expected to go ahead on Monday.

Responding to the reports, Welsh Conservative Leader – Andrew RT Davies said:

“Ultimately, this is welcome news, as there had been genuine fears that union members were going to refuse TATA’s existing offer.

“What does concern me, however, is the First Minister’s failure to fight to secure a better deal for TATA workers.

“Just weeks ago the First Minister stood in the chamber and told workers that this was the best deal – the only deal on the table. His endorsement was unequivocal.

“Well thankfully he wasn’t on point on the negotiations, because today’s announcement is a big improvement on the original offer – especially for over 50s.”