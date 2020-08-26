Union reacts positively to Welsh Government pledge to ‘top up’ wages of care workers if they have to self isolate

A union has welcomed Welsh Government plans to top up the wages of social care workers in Wales if they have to self isolate.

The health minister Vaughan Gething announced the plan at during this week’s Welsh Government coronavirus briefing.

He stated he couldn’t give a “definitive time” on when it will happen but did say he wanted it to be resolved within a matter of weeks.

He said: “I am very clear that I want this to be resolved in a matter of weeks, not months, because we are coming up to the autumn.





“We know that when we get into the autumn period more of us will have coronavirus like symptoms – cold, cough, or any return of the seasonal flu, so there will be people out of the workplace self-isolating, doing the right thing.

“It’s been in SAGE papers and the advice of our own technical advisory group.

“The financial support is a real issue, especially in the residential care sector.

“We know people are working with vulnerable people.

“So, I’m looking to inject some urgency and getting some agreement now we’ve got the financial support to make this happen for workers in the social care sector.”

In a statement reacting to this announcement, Tanya Palmer, UNISON Cymru Wales regional secretary, said: “It’s important to hear Welsh government acknowledge the serious concerns of care workers and Vaughan Gething deserves credit for listening to the trade unions.

This approach is in stark contrast to the Westminster government.

Employees on zero-hours or precarious contracts at private or non-profit care homes are already on low wages. They face financial hardship if they have to self-isolate.

People shouldn’t be faced with a choice of making ends meet or following public health advice and helping prevent the spread of the virus.

UNISON believes workers self-isolating shouldn’t have to take a financial hit for doing the right thing.

They should be paid in full, with the government stepping in to help out smaller employers where necessary.

We want to work with Welsh government to look at how emergency measures could financially protect these low-paid workers caring for the most vulnerable in society including the elderly and sick who are most at risk if they become infected.”

—–

By Jordan Adams