Underwater police team brought in as search for missing 78-year Penyffordd pensioner

A North Wales Police underwater search and marine unit has been brought into help with a search for missing pensioner Colin Purton.

78-year-old Mr Purton went missing from his home in Penyffordd on Wednesday, 22nd May.

Police looking for Mr Purton have confirmed they are being assisted by the force Underwater Search Team.

Sarah told Deeside.com, “police have taped off an area near the bridge over the Dee at Saltney Ferry and the lay-by there, and divers were working in the river.”

Police enquiries revealed he travelled by bus from Mold on the morning of Thursday 23rd May.

The CCTV footage shows him getting off the number four bus on Saltney High Street, outside the Lucky Chinese Takeaway, just before 8am.

His whereabouts, from the point of stepping off the bus remain unknown police have said.

Coastguard teams from Flint and Wirral along with the Flint inshore lifeboat were brought in last week to assist police with the search which focused on the River Dee area in Saltney.

[Missing: Colin Purton seen here on a bus from Mold to Saltney on the morning of Thursday 23rd May]

Colin Purton, is described as being 5ft 10” tall, of slim build with short white hair and who usually wears a flat cap and has a walking stick, was last seen wearing a distinctive red coat.

Anybody who may have seen Mr Purton is urged to contact North Wales Police on 101 quoting reference number iTrace 25282.

[Picture of underwater search team vehicles parked by Saltney footbridge taken by John Marshall.]