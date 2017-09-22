Unconfirmed reports missing Rochdale teenager and wanted man have been spotted in Saltney

A missing 17-year-old girl and wanted man who has a history of violence may be in the Flintshire, Cheshire area.

North Wales Police have received two reports that Chloe and Moran have been spotted in the Saltney area.

Police say the sightings are unconfirmed as yet, Chloe Campbell was reported missing on September 7.

She is believed to be with 32 year old Craig Moran, who is wanted by police on suspicion of child abduction and on recall to prison.

Craig Moran of Quinton, Lower Falinge, Rochdale

Chloe was last sighted in a bank on Yorkshire Street in Rochdale town centre and then again at Blackpool train station, both times she was with Moran.

Chloe is described as white, approximately 5ft 3in tall and of slim build with long brown hair and blue eyes. She is known to wear a black leather-style jacket with fur around the collar, dark ripped jeans and tan ankle boots.

Despite best efforts of officers, Chloe and Moran have still not been found. Police are hoping the public may be able to help with the search so Chloe can be brought home safely.

Detective Inspector Joanne Reid from GMP’s Rochdale Borough said:

“We have genuine concerns for Chloe’s safety, particularly whilst she is in the company of Moran. There is no suggestion that Chloe was forcibly taken, however we need to bring her home to ensure she is safe.

Moran has a history of violence and is wanted on a recall for prison for breaching the terms of his license. Due to Chloe’s age, he is also wanted on suspicion of child abduction.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police on 0161 856 842, 101 – Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.