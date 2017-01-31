UMP Shotton recycling plant fire was well away from main paper machines

The fire which broke out at UPM Shotton is believed to have started in a waste residue bay which is part of the Materials Recovery Facility (MRF) at the site and separate to the main paper machines.

Emergency services were called just after 8pm on Monday to UMP Shotton on the Industrial Park.

Six pumps from Deeside, Mold, Holywell, Wrexham, Buckley and Flint as well an aerial ladder platform were called to the scene of the fire..

The company has said the fire was in an isolated part of the plant which was immediately shut down and all MRF employees were evacuated safely.

UPM Shotton’s Emergency Response Team responded with its own onsite fire appliance.

North Wales Fire and Rescue Service brought the fire under control by midnight, with fire crews departing at 1.30am.

Fire investigation teams were on site and further investigations will be undertaken today as a matter of procedure and routine.

David Ingham, General Manager, UPM Shotton said:

“We are grateful to the emergency services who responded in a timely and professional manner to bring the situation under control.

He added: “Paper production is unaffected with no downtime. All other operations on site continue as normal. We will provide further updates as appropriate.”

The UPM Shotton MRF sorts materials prior to recycling including paper, cardboard and other dry recyclate.

It processes approximately 200,000 tonnes of material annually. It operates as a stand-alone facility within the UPM Shotton site.

UPM Shotton produces 100 per cent recycled newsprint and started operations in 1985.

It directly employs 180 people with approximately 200 contract workers. It is part of UPM Paper ENA.