A number of the UK’s leading health charities and exercise experts will be heading to Saltney on Friday 23 August, as part of a free fitness and wellbeing event being hosted by local friendship group, Deeside Oddfellows.

Taking place at the Oddfellows Hall on Saltney High Street, the drop-in event will start at 12:30pm, with the final fitness demonstration of the afternoon taking place at 2:30pm.

Representatives from Age UK, Deafblind UK, Parkinson’s UK and the British Liver Foundation will be on hand to answer questions, and provide guests with the latest insights into a range of health concerns, as well as information on local support available.

In addition, there will be a selection of gentle fitness demonstrations led by qualified instructors, including yoga, seated exercise and Reiki.

There will also be an opportunity for attendees to have their blood pressure checked to provide an indication of their current fitness levels.

The award-winning Chester and District Parkinson’s Movers Shakers Senior Choir will also be making an appearance, performing classic songs and hymns.

Denise Turner, Secretary for the Deeside Branch of the Oddfellows, said:

“We only get one body, so it’s vital that we look after ourselves as best we can. If you’re affected by a health issue, or know somebody who is, this is the perfect opportunity to chat with many of the major support groups in the area, and find out how they’re able to help.

We know it can be difficult to find the information we need about our health, so we’re pleased to be able to bring the experts to our doorstep!

“We hope to see lots of new faces – you don’t have to be a member, just come along to enjoy some gentle exercise, and pick up some great health tips from the experts,” added Denise.

From coffee clubs and games afternoons to lunches out and guest talks, the Deeside Branch of the Oddfellows holds regular events and activities in the area.

To find out more and to receive their latest events diary, contact Denise on 01244 675757 or email denise.turner@oddfellows.co.uk. Future events are also listed online at www.oddfellows.co.uk/events.