UKIP AM from Flintshire has denied smoking drugs in a Cardiff hotel room

Future Inns accused Michelle Brown of smoking the drugs while she stayed at the hotel and charged her £250, due to a strong smell, it meant the room could not be used for 24 hours.

A spokesman for Ms Brown told the BBC the AM denied the allegation of drug use.

He said the smell was caused by the AM smoking a strong tobacco product in the non-smoking room.

“It was an absent-minded mistake, and Michelle paid the resulting cleaning fee,” the spokesman said.

Ms Brown stayed at the hotel from May 9 to May 11,the week of her election.

The complaint was made by the hotel following her departure on the Wednesday.

A spokesman for the North Wales AM told the BBC:

Michelle had recently spent a couple of nights at a hotel with smoking rooms, of which there are many across the UK, and regrettably forgot she was staying in a hotel without such rooms. It was an absent-minded mistake, and Michelle paid the resulting cleaning fee.

