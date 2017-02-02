UKIP AM from Flintshire has denied smoking drugs in a Cardiff hotel room

According to the BBC AM Michelle Brown from Mostyn has been forced to deny she smoked “recreational drugs” in the bedroom of a Cardiff Bay hotel she was staying at.
Future Inns accused Michelle Brown of smoking the drugs while she stayed at the hotel and charged her £250, due to a strong smell, it meant the room could not be used for 24 hours.
A spokesman for Ms Brown told the BBC the AM denied the allegation of drug use.
He said the smell was caused by the AM smoking a strong tobacco product in the non-smoking room.
“It was an absent-minded mistake, and Michelle paid the resulting cleaning fee,” the spokesman said.
Ms Brown stayed at the hotel from May 9 to May 11,the week of her election.
The complaint was made by the hotel following her departure on the Wednesday.
A spokesman for the North Wales AM told the BBC:
Michelle had recently spent a couple of nights at a hotel with smoking rooms, of which there are many across the UK, and regrettably forgot she was staying in a hotel without such rooms.
A spokesman for the hotel told the BBC:
Future Inns would like to confirm the illegal use of drugs on our premises at any time is not allowed.
We do not, however, discuss these matters with third parties except as required by law enforcement authorities.
