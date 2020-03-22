UK Government urging shoppers to be ‘responsible and think of others’

UK government has urged people to be responsible when they shop and to think of others “so that everyone has access to the food and supplies they need” during the coronavirus pandemic.

Environment Secretary, George Eustice advised people to only buy what they need to ensure that “others aren’t left without. In particular, he highlighted the needs of front line workers such as nurses, doctors and NHS support staff.”

Environment Secretary George Eustice was speaking during a press conference on Saturday, he said:

“When shopping for you and your own family, only buy what you actually need. Buying more than you need means others will be left without.

“It is making life more difficult for those front line workers – nurses, doctors, vital NHS support staff who are working so hard in such difficult circumstances.

“As you shop, think of these people and the needs of their families and please be responsible.”

The Prime Minister and Environment Secretary spoke with the retail industry on Saturday, who assured them that there is “more than enough” food to go round and that the food supply chain is able to expand production to cope with increased demand.

Retailers confirmed that in the last week, sales of some foods have increased significantly and manufacturers have produced around fifty percent more food than they usually would.

The retailers highlighted that the main challenge they are facing is keeping shelves stocked in the face of increased purchasing behaviour.

The government has relaxed competition laws so retailers can work together to keep shops open and stocked.

This involves sharing data on stock levels, pooling staff to meet demand, or sharing distribution depots and delivery vans.

Government has also been working with local authorities to extend delivery hours to supermarkets so shelves can be replenished more quickly.

Helen Dickinson OBE, Chief Executive of the British Retail Consortium, said:

“Retailers are working around the clock to put food on our shelves. They are ramping up production and delivery across their supply chains and taking all necessary measures to increase the supply of goods. We continue to work closely with Government to expand the delivery of goods to stores and homes.

“There is enough if we all work together. We must all be considerate of the needs of others and buy responsibly to ensure everyone has access to the food they need.”

Actions leading retailers are taking: