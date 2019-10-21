UK Government to introduce green number plates for zero emission cars

The UK government has launched a consultation on introducing green number plates to ‘celebrate and encourage’ the uptake of zero emission vehicles.

The green licence plates means electric and hydrogen cars will be easily identifiable and aims to raise awareness of the increasing number of zero tailpipe emission vehicles on UK roads.

It will also help their drivers to benefit more easily from local incentives like free or cheaper parking and encourage greater uptake of new vehicle technology.

“Through the introduction of green number plates, local authorities would have a useful visual identifier should they wish to introduce incentives to promote the use of zero emission vehicles, such as allowing these drivers to use bus lanes and to pay less for parking.” The government said.

The consultation seeks views from industry and the public on a number of aspects surrounding the scheme, including vehicle eligibility, number plate design and the rollout of the plates.

Potential plate designs include, a fully green number plate with black lettering – the addition of a green flash on the plate – the addition of a green dot or symbol.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said:

“The UK is in the driving seat of global efforts to tackle vehicle emissions and climate change and improve air quality, but we want to accelerate our progress.

Green number plates are a really positive and exciting way to help everyone recognise the increasing number of electric vehicles on our roads.

By increasing awareness of these vehicles and the benefits they bring to their drivers and our environment, we will turbo-charge the zero emission revolution.”

A similar scheme was trialled in Ontario with drivers of electric vehicles given free access to toll lanes and high occupancy vehicle lanes.

Ontario saw an increase in electric vehicle registrations.