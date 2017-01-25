UK Government must give Airbus same deal as Nissan say Plaid Cymru

Plaid Cymru has urged the UK Government to offer the same protections for Welsh industry it has offered to the automotive industry in Northern England.

The Party’s Parliamentary leader, Hywel Williams, questioned the Secretary of State for Wales during Wales Questions in the House of Commons on whether he had urged his government colleagues to protect Welsh industry.

In October, the UK Government was forced to give a last-minute written promise to protect the Sunderland-based car manufacturer, Nissan, from the consequences of Brexit before the carmaker agreed to keep investing in the UK.

The call from Plaid Cymru comes following the comments of Airbus’ Chief Operating Officer yesterday, that Airbus, which employs 6,000 people at its site in Flintshire, will be “entering a dangerous phase” if they can’t continue to seamlessly move people and products around the European Union.

Chair of car manufacturer, Toyota, which employs more than 500 people at its site in Deeside, told the Financial Times last week (Wednesday 18th January) that the company is considering “how to survive” in the UK outside the Single Market.

Three quarters of the cars made by Toyota in the UK are exported to the EU.

Watch Airbus’ Chief Operating Officer Tom Williams talking about the need for a seamless workflow

Commenting, Plaid Cymru’s Parliamentary leader, Hywel Williams, said:

Slashing our economic ties with Europe and the numerous countries with whom the Customs Union allows free trade will be an act of indefensible self-harm.