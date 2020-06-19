UK Chief Medical Officers ‘agree’ on downgrading of coronavirus threat level

The Joint Biosecurity Centre has recommended that the COVID-19 alert level should move from Level 4 red to Level 3 orange.

Level 4 states: A COVID-19 epidemic is in general circulation; transmission is high or rising exponentially.

The UK has now moved to Level 3: A COVID-19 epidemic is in general circulation.

The Chief Medical Officers for Wales, England, Scotland and Northern Ireland say they have reviewed the evidence and “agree with this recommendation to move to Level 3 across the UK.”





An update from UK Government states: “There has been a steady decrease in cases we have seen in all four nations, and this continues. It does not mean that the pandemic is over. The virus is still in general circulation, and localised outbreaks are likely to occur.

We have made progress against the virus thanks to the efforts of the public and we need the public to continue to follow the guidelines carefully to ensure this progress continues.”

Wales’ first minister will today announce the outcome of the fourth lockdown review as he is required to do every 21 days under emergency regulations implemented in March.

All non-essential retail businesses in Wales will be able to open from Monday June 22 if they can take all reasonable measures to comply with the physical distancing duty in Welsh law.

Welsh Government has said the change is at the heart of a comprehensive package of measures to further unlock the coronavirus restrictions and move many aspects of daily life into the amber zone on the Welsh Government’s traffic light system.

The five-mile “stay local” guidance will remain for another two weeks but will be lifted on July 6 “if we are confident that the virus is still where we need it to be” Mr Drakeford has said.

The tourism industry will also be told today they should use the next three weeks to prepare to open ‘self-contained’ holiday accommodation.