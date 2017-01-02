Two vehicle crash closes the B5125 in Connah’s Quay

There are reports this evening of a two-vehicle crash on the B5125 at the top of Wepre Lane in Connah’s Quay.

Latest traffic reports say the road is closed in both directions and police are directing traffic.

The BBC Travel website first replied the crash t around 5.30pm saying:

B5125 Flintshire – B5125 in Connah’s Quay blocked and slow traffic in both directions between the Wepre Lane junction and the Shotton Lane junction, because of an accident involving two vehicles. Police directing traffic.

It’s not known at this stage if there are any injuries.