Two vehicle collision closes A541 near Mold
North Wales Police have said it is dealing with a collision on the A541 near Mold.
A two-vehicle collision has blocked the road and drivers are being asked to find alternative routes.
In an update on social media, a police spokesperson said:
“We are dealing with an incident on the A541 close to the turn-off for Rhosesmor just outside of Mold.
The road is closed at this time, please use alternative routes where possible.”
Latest traffic report for the area states:
“Road closed and queueing traffic due to accident, two vehicles involved on A541 both ways from B5123 to Black Brook. Affecting traffic travelling between Mold and Rhydymwyn.”
