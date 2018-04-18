Two teens arrested following 130mph cross border pursuit which ended in Flintshire

Two teenagers were arrested in the early hours of this morning following a police chase which hit speeds of over 130mph and ended on the A55 in Flintshire.

The Mercedes CLA 200 Sport was allegedly stolen from outside a house on the Wirral last night, Tuesday 17 April.

Police saw the stolen car in Birkenhead and gave chase, it was driven at speed along the M53 – onto the A55 before being stopped by officers from Cheshire police near Dobshill.

A police helicopter was spotted above the A55 heading west from along the Chester stretch to Flintshire.

The Westbound A55 was closed between Drury and Ewloe by police at around 1.20am while they dealt with the incident, it reopened just before 2am.

Its believed one of the youths fled the scene and was pursued by police, Kelly Evans who lives nearby said she saw police officers with torches and dog searching fields and gardens close to the A55.

A spokesperson for Merseyside police said;

“Merseyside Police Officers arrested two teenage boys (aged 16 and 17) on suspicion of burglary.

Following a cross border pursuit involving both Cheshire officers and our own Merseyside Response and West Targeted Team, the pair were detained in North Wales after reportedly driving in excess of 130mph.

Officers recovered a Mercedes CLA at the scene which had been reported stolen yesterday (17th April).

The teens have been taken to custody for questioning.”