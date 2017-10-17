Two retail premises burgled overnight in Mold – Police appeal for information

North Wales Police are appealing to the public for any information following two burglaries in Mold overnight.

Thieves broke into the Pound Bakery and the Olive Tree Delicatessen on the High street in Mold sometime between Monday night and the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Police say raiders gained entry to both businesses via the roof and stole various items.

Officers from South Flintshire are asking for anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity, people or vehicles in and around the High Street area on Mold to contact them.

If you have any information regarding the burglaries call 101 quoting reference V157768

Image: Tripadvisor