Two people were taken to hospital on Sunday after car and motorcyclist collided in Queensferry

Two people were injured following a collision in Queensferry on Sunday afternoon.

The incident happened at around 2.45pm when a car and motorcyclist collided on Aston Road.

A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called yesterday (September 16, 2018) at approximately 2.45pm to reports of a road traffic collision involving a car and a motorcyclist on Aston Road in Queensferry.

We responded with one rapid response vehicle and one emergency ambulance, where two patients were taken to the Countess of Chester Hospital.”

The extent of the injuries suffered are unknown.