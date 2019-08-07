Two people seriously hurt after car left road and landed in a field in Dobshill

North Wales Police has launched an appeal for witnesses after two people were seriously injured when the car they were travelling in left the road.

Emergency services were called at around 9.10pm last night, Tuesday, August 6 to the incident near the junction of Chester Road and the A5104.

A black Vauxhall Corsa was travelling on a single track road, before it went through the hedge and landed in a field.

Firefighters used cutting equipment to free one of the occupants from the car.

The front and rear seat passengers were taken to hospital, they have been transferred to hospital in Stoke with serious injuries.

Sgt Anja Macleod of the Roads Policing Unit said: “We are keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the collision or seen the vehicle being driven prior to the collision to contact us.”

Police carried out accident investigation this afternoon work has been carried out this afternoon, a local traffic update states: “Road closed due to accident investigation work on Kinnerton Old Road both ways from Chester Road to A5104 Mold Road.

Traffic is coping well. The road is expected to be closed for around two hours for investigations into an accident that happened yesterday.”

Any information contact the Roads Policing Unit on 101 quoting reference X112904. Alternatively use the live webchat https://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/live-chat-support