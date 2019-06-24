Two people rescued after taking a ‘bit of a wrong turn’ while descending Moel Famau on Sunday

NEWSAR – the Mold based North East Wales Search and Rescue team were called into action on Sunday to assist two people who had taken a wrong turn Moel Famau.

The walkers asked for assistance while descending in heavy rain and low cloud.

A NEWSAR spokesperson said:

“The team was called on Sunday evening by North Wales Police after two people took a bit of a wrong turning on Moel Famau and ended up descending the wrong side of the hill.

As the weather closed in they made a great decision to ask for assistance rather than reascend into the heavy rain and low cloud.

After identifying their location it was straightforward to direct them to a place of safety where they could be collected.

After a quick check over from one of our Casualty Carers they were returned to their vehicle so they could make their way home.”

NEWSAR volunteers also assist Police in searching for vulnerable people who are missing from home or those in need of rescue.

All team members are volunteers and we do not receive any payment for providing this service to the Police.

It costs approximately £25,000 a year to run the Team – this covers fuel and repairs for vehicles, protective equipment for team members, training courses and team equipment such as ropes, stretchers etc.

As NEWSAR is a Registered Charity the vast majority of this money is raised through grants, individual donations, legacies, street collections and collection tins.

For further details of their fundraising activities, visit the Fundraising Page