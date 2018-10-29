   
Two people arrested following an alleged robbery near Connah’s Quay Docks

Published: Monday, Oct 29th, 2018
Two people were arrested on Sunday afternoon after man reported he had been robbed in Connah’s Quay.

The alleged incident happened at around 4.20pm near Dock Road.

A large police presence was spotted in the area with a number of police vehicles seen parked near the industrial units at the far end of Dock Road which leads to the riverside walkway.

North Wales Police Wrexham Custody twitter account tweeted at 7.19am:

“After an extremely busy weekend, only 6 detainees remain with us this morning. 4 will be handed over to court escorts soon, the remaining 2 are awaiting interview following an allegation of robbery in Connah’s Quay yesterday.”

Police later confirmed the two arrests were in relation to the Dock Road incident.

