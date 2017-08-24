Two people airlifted to hospital after getting into difficulties in the sea off Prestatyn

Picture: Rhyl Coastguard

Two people have been airlifted to Hospital after getting into difficulty in the sea off Prestatyn.

The Flint-based Coastguard rescue team joined colleagues from Rhyl Coastguard after the alarm was raised just after 4pm today, it followed reports two bathers were getting into difficulty in the water.

Rescue teams made their way to central beach in Prestatyn, RNLI Rhyl lifeboat launched and Rescue 936 the UK Coastguard Search and Rescue helicopter based at Caernarfon was scrambled to the scene.

Rhyl based Lifeguards proceeded to rescue the two people in the water.

Both casualties were tended to on the beach before being airlifted to Ysbyty Glan Clwyd in Bodelwyddan.

A spokesman for the Welsh Ambulance Service said;

“We were called at about 4.20pm this afternoon to reports that two people had got into difficulty in the water off Ffrith Beach, Prestatyn.

“A paramedic in a rapid response car and a crew in an emergency ambulance were sent to the scene.”

Linda Hamilton was on the beach at the time of the rescue, she captured the arrival of Rescue 936 in video.

Second Rescue

On their return to base, Rhyl Coastguard officers were made aware of a kite surfer in difficulty.

The team deployed to the area between the old sun centre and splash point where the kite surfer was found.

The kite surfer was in the water and had partially detached themselves from their kite and in the process of slowly swimming back to shore which was made more difficult by towing the kite behind.