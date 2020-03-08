Two new cases of Coronavirus confirmed in Wales – residents in the Pembrokeshire area

This morning the Chief Medical Officer for Wales, Dr Frank Atherton, has confirmed two new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19).

The statement says that the patients, who are from the same household, are resident in the Pembrokeshire local authority area and have recently returned from Northern Italy. The patients are being managed in a clinically appropriate setting.

Dr Atherton said: “I can confirm that two additional individuals in Wales have tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number of positive cases in Wales to four.

“Both individuals are resident in the same household in the Pembrokeshire local authority area and have recently returned from Northern Italy. They are being managed in a clinically appropriate setting. All appropriate measures to provide care for the individuals and to reduce the risk of transmission to others are being taken.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to assure the public that Wales and the whole of the UK is prepared for these types of incidents. Working with our partners in Wales and the UK, we have implemented our planned response, with robust infection control measures in place to protect the health of the public.”

To protect patient confidentiality, no further details regarding the individuals is being released.

Yesterday Wales NHS has launched a new online symptom checker today for those worried about coronavirus.

People who think they may have symptoms of COVID19 are being urged to use the new service as a ‘first port call.’

The new service is aimed easing some of the strain off the NHS 111 telephone helpline which has seen a huge spike in the number of calls it is dealing with.

“We know lots of you are worried about Coronavirus. That’s why we’ve developed our new online symptom checker. This should be your FIRST port of call for advice.

“111 is very busy so bear with us especially if you’re awaiting a call back. While waiting the best idea is to stay home”

The new symptom checker can be found here: www.nhsdirect.wales.nhs.uk

Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board has designated Rossett Clinic near Wrexham as drive-thru coronavirus testing unit for the east area of North Wales. Patients who have been referred will get tested without having to leave their cars. As of Sunday no official information has been released regarding that testing centre.

The Countess of Chester Hospital opened a dedicated coronavirus support centre with isolation area on-site early last month.